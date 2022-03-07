Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,181 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,441,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881,421 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,603,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751,620 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,721,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,719,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562,125 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,165,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,198,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,182,755 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded down $9.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $190.83. The company had a trading volume of 316,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,874,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $365.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $218.54 and a 200-day moving average of $218.61.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.