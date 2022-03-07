Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,981 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $7.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $192.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,874,314. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.61. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

Several research firms recently commented on V. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,396 shares of company stock worth $8,182,755 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.