VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Stock Price Down 6.8% After Analyst Downgrade

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $16.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. VIZIO traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.33. 3,472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 643,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VZIO. Barrington Research began coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on VIZIO from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.09.

In related news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $90,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $558,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 305,521 shares of company stock worth $5,508,666.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in VIZIO during the third quarter worth $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in VIZIO during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in VIZIO during the third quarter worth $83,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in VIZIO during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in VIZIO during the third quarter worth $106,000. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.22.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.86 million. VIZIO’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIZIO Company Profile (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

