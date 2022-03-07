Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,717 Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,221,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,399,000 after purchasing an additional 553,412 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 700.4% during the third quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 166,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 145,507 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 88.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 271,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,050,000 after acquiring an additional 127,148 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 10.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 47.8% during the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLDR shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.09.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $74.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.27. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.28.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.87. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

