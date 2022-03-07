Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 12.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 8.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $34.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average of $24.55. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $34.82.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is presently 145.88%.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

