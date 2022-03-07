Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 73,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Yalla Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Yalla Group in the second quarter valued at $314,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 38.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 49.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 7,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the second quarter valued at about $574,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the third quarter valued at about $333,000. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:YALA opened at $5.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.26. Yalla Group Limited has a 12-month low of $5.17 and a 12-month high of $29.48. The company has a market capitalization of $778.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.90.

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

