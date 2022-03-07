Voloridge Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,893 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,131 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACM. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in AECOM by 473.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in AECOM by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in AECOM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in AECOM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACM. Argus increased their target price on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price target on AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

NYSE:ACM opened at $70.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. AECOM has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $78.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.77.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

