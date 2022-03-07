Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 2,178 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xencor were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Xencor in the third quarter valued at $327,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 16.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Xencor in the third quarter valued at $6,545,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 280.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 126,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after buying an additional 92,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XNCR. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $28.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average of $35.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.90 and a beta of 0.76. Xencor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $47.44.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. Xencor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $154.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Xencor’s revenue for the quarter was up 268.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xencor news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $134,175.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

