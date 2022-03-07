Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 354,996 Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 354,996 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 320.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 401.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 299.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 86.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MT opened at $29.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $23.57 and a 1-year high of $37.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day moving average is $31.70.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.86%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. AlphaValue raised ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.98.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

