Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $538,000 Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in EchoStar by 522.2% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,374 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 80,885 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new stake in EchoStar during the 2nd quarter worth $2,429,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in EchoStar by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 62,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EchoStar by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 70,587 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in EchoStar by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 25,194 shares during the period.

Shares of EchoStar stock opened at $22.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. EchoStar Co. has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $30.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.95.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.62). EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 3.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SATS shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

