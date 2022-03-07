Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,234,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 11.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 74,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 101.7% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

NYSE:VNO opened at $43.86 on Monday. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of -70.74 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.88.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -341.93%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.