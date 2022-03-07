Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.99

Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.99 and last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 821554 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on Voyager Digital from $30.63 to $29.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Voyager Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Voyager Digital in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Get Voyager Digital alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.82.

Voyager Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of a fully functional suite of APIs and mobile apps to allow anyone who is legally able to do so the ability to trade, invest, earn and secure digital assets across multiple types of digital assets. The company was founded by Philip Eytan, Gaspard de Dreuzy, Stephen Ehrlich and Oscar Salazar on June 25, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.