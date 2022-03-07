VSE (VSEC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $47.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.76. VSE has a 1 year low of $36.66 and a 1 year high of $65.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from VSE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

VSEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. increased their price objective on VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VSE by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 708,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 24,772 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VSE Company Profile (Get Rating)

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

