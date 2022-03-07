Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WM opened at $157.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.59 and a 52-week high of $168.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.87. The company has a market capitalization of $65.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Erste Group downgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.88.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

