Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Sets New 1-Year High at $273.00

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $273.00 and last traded at $273.00, with a volume of 26 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $273.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.63%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

