Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,081,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,866 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 2.13% of Wave Life Sciences worth $5,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WVE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 15.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 12.6% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 562,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 62,970 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at $138,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 227.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 33,150 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $76,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,080 shares of company stock worth $146,152. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on WVE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WVE opened at $2.32 on Monday. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $10.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $136.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.50.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.14). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

