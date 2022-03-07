Wavelength Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 177,168 Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Wavelength Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 177,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,362,000. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 7.3% of Wavelength Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wavelength Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,594,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,433,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,115 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,523,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,330,000 after purchasing an additional 606,735 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $28,080,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 193.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 583,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,107,000 after purchasing an additional 384,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,726,000.

NASDAQ VMBS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,478. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.99 and a 52-week high of $53.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

