Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) PT Lowered to $11.00

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Guggenheim from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WEAV. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Weave Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $27.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE WEAV opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70. Weave Communications has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $22.40.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts expect that Weave Communications will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,562,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

