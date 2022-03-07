Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 744 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $228.92 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $206.71 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.80.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

