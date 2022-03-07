Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $3,259,219.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 317,894 shares of company stock valued at $107,586,674 in the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNPS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.78.

SNPS opened at $309.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.69 and a 12-month high of $377.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $318.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.04.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys Profile (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.