Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.19.

USB stock opened at $55.25 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

