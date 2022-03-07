Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $3.99 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at $55,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $92.84 on Monday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.93.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.