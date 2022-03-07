Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.2% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $228.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.80. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $206.71 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.