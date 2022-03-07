Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $158.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.02. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.73 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

