Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 185 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBY. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,039.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $209,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,513 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,071,461 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $218,974,000 after purchasing an additional 411,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,405 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $465,937,000 after purchasing an additional 257,611 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 547,762 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $57,904,000 after purchasing an additional 255,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 532,205 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $56,414,000 after purchasing an additional 199,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY opened at $106.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.73. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

