Wellington Management Group LLP Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,103 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TAP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,283,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,541 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,934,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,786 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,959,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 11,635.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 661,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,659,000 after acquiring an additional 655,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 939,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,582,000 after acquiring an additional 571,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.70.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $50.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.25. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.02%.

About Molson Coors Beverage (Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.