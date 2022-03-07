Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 63,993 Shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,207 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 63,993 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.13% of Orion Group worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Orion Group by 67.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 266,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 12,039 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 20.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 688.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 98,647 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 86.5% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the period. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORN stock opened at $2.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $68.02 million, a PE ratio of -31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $6.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.31.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Orion Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

