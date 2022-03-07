Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 1,337,115 Shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337,115 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.86% of Freeline Therapeutics worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,427,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 47,638 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 566,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,452 shares during the last quarter. 27.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

Freeline Therapeutics stock opened at $0.99 on Monday. Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.53.

About Freeline Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.