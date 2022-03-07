Wells Fargo & Company Increases Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $486.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $486.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LMT. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.09.

LMT opened at $458.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $384.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $462.66. The stock has a market cap of $124.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 22,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

