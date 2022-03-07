Wells Fargo & Company Increases Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $486.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $486.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.08% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently commented on LMT. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.09.
LMT opened at $458.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $384.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $462.66. The stock has a market cap of $124.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.80.
In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 22,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.
