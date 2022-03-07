WestEnd Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

WestEnd Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,112 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.6% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $57,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $86,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,122,117,000 after purchasing an additional 521,895 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 29.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $58,523,000 after purchasing an additional 40,707 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 16.6% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $322.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,666,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,173,566. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market cap of $337.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $362.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.52 and a 52-week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

