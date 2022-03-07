WestEnd Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

WestEnd Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,945,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the period.

IWV traded down $7.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $243.55. 348,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,606. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $229.34 and a 1 year high of $280.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.89.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

