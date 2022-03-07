Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) and TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) Head to Head Survey

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) and TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Western New England Bancorp and TC Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western New England Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 TC Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Western New England Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential downside of 7.00%. Given Western New England Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Western New England Bancorp is more favorable than TC Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Western New England Bancorp and TC Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western New England Bancorp 25.65% 10.69% 0.95% TC Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.5% of Western New England Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of TC Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Western New England Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Western New England Bancorp and TC Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western New England Bancorp $92.41 million 2.24 $23.70 million $1.03 8.87 TC Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Western New England Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than TC Bancshares.

Summary

Western New England Bancorp beats TC Bancshares on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western New England Bancorp (Get Rating)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Westfield, MA.

About TC Bancshares (Get Rating)

TC Bancshares Inc. operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank which provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers principally in the United States. It offer deposit products as well as lending product. TC Bancshares Inc. is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.