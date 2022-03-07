WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $501.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) to post sales of $501.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for WEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $498.50 million and the highest is $503.39 million. WEX reported sales of $410.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WEX.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.22 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.45.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $161.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.07, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. WEX has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $232.07.

In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total transaction of $212,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEX. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,195,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of WEX by 241.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 608,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,122,000 after buying an additional 430,260 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 40.0% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,119,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,212,000 after purchasing an additional 319,866 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 465,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,286,000 after purchasing an additional 260,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in WEX by 21.7% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,596,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

About WEX (Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WEX (WEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.