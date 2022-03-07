Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Acquired by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,935,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,561 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals accounts for about 1.7% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.87% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $168,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,659,000. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 37,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.
NYSE WPM opened at $46.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.64 and its 200-day moving average is $41.67. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $49.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.44.
Wheaton Precious Metals Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.
