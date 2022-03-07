WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is a business development company focused on originating loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is based in Miami, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

WHF opened at $15.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.43. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $16.72. The company has a market capitalization of $349.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 49.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHF. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

