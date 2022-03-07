Widercoin (WDR) Trading Up 14.2% This Week

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Widercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Widercoin has a total market cap of $16,921.95 and approximately $1,550.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Widercoin has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00043512 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,512.45 or 0.06622255 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,138.25 or 1.00523659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00043236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00047949 BTC.

About Widercoin

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Widercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Widercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Widercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

