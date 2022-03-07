Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Short Interest Up 45.9% in February

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the January 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Wilhelmina International in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Wilhelmina International in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Wilhelmina International in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wilhelmina International by 31.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Wilhelmina International in the third quarter worth about $155,000. 40.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $4.25 on Monday. Wilhelmina International has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $14.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.