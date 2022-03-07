Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Insider Sells $22,479.60 in Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) insider Donnie Upshaw sold 165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $22,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Donnie Upshaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 18th, Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of Wingstop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total transaction of $120,705.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING traded down $10.65 on Monday, hitting $126.32. 600,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,505. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.50 and a 1-year high of $187.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.55%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WING shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 1,400.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Wingstop by 11.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 641.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

