Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 5,300 ($71.11) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 118.83% from the stock’s previous close.

WIZZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 4,960 ($66.55) to GBX 6,000 ($80.50) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,200 ($69.77) to GBX 4,400 ($59.04) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($63.06) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($63.06) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,600 ($75.14) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,930.56 ($66.16).

LON WIZZ opened at GBX 2,422 ($32.50) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.92. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,250 ($30.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,595 ($75.07). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,196.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,525.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.18.

In other Wizz Air news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,055 ($54.41), for a total value of £4,055,000 ($5,440,762.11).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

