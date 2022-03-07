WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Receives C$183.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$183.83.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WSP shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of WSP Global from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$209.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get WSP Global alerts:

In other WSP Global news, Senior Officer Mark Naysmith sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total value of C$1,918,596.50. Also, Director Pierre Shoiry sold 6,200 shares of WSP Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$180.11, for a total value of C$1,116,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 500,073 shares in the company, valued at C$90,068,148.03. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,185 shares of company stock worth $11,619,551.

WSP Global stock opened at C$163.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$167.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$167.83. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$114.48 and a 1-year high of C$187.94. The company has a market cap of C$19.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77.

About WSP Global (Get Rating)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.