W&T Offshore (WTI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WTI opened at $5.78 on Monday. W&T Offshore has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $5.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.87. The stock has a market cap of $822.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.93.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

WTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 13,316 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 95.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 12,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W&T Offshore Company Profile (Get Rating)

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.