W&T Offshore (WTI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
WTI opened at $5.78 on Monday. W&T Offshore has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $5.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.87. The stock has a market cap of $822.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.93.
WTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.
W&T Offshore Company Profile (Get Rating)
W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
