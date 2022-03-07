WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Short Interest Down 25.7% in February

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,000 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the January 31st total of 131,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37.7 days.

OTCMKTS WUXIF opened at $12.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.25. WuXi AppTec has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $25.15.

WuXi AppTec Company Profile

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

