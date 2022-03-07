X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Short Interest Down 23.9% in February

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the January 31st total of 131,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

NYSE:XYF traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $2.89. 36,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,780. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.92. X Financial has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $155.63 million, a P/E ratio of 144.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Get X Financial alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of X Financial by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 17,322 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of X Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of X Financial by 10,541.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 31,309 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of X Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of X Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

X Financial engages in the development and provision of technology platform for personal finance services. The company was founded by Yue Tang on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for X Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.