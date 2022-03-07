Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.45.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on XOS from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on XOS from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on XOS in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of XOS in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get XOS alerts:

XOS stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.17. The stock had a trading volume of 22,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,835. XOS has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.41.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of XOS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About XOS (Get Rating)

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.