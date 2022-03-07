Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the January 31st total of 2,600,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 521,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Xperi from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BWS Financial raised Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xperi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.
In related news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of XPER stock opened at $16.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.66. Xperi has a 1 year low of $15.72 and a 1 year high of $25.03.
Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Xperi had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Xperi will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Xperi’s payout ratio is 15.50%.
About Xperi (Get Rating)
Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
