Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the January 31st total of 2,600,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 521,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Xperi from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BWS Financial raised Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xperi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

In related news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,150,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,346,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xperi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,846,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Xperi by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,213,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,949,000 after purchasing an additional 332,657 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Xperi by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 271,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Xperi during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,789,000. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XPER stock opened at $16.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.66. Xperi has a 1 year low of $15.72 and a 1 year high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Xperi had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Xperi will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Xperi’s payout ratio is 15.50%.

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

