XTRABYTES (XBY) Price Reaches $0.0008

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. XTRABYTES has a market capitalization of $333,444.77 and approximately $26.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XTRABYTES uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

