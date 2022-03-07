Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) to Announce -$0.16 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.18). Allena Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

Several research firms recently commented on ALNA. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNA opened at $0.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.47. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $44.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.02.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNA. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $963,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,961,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 809,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 407,599 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 214,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

