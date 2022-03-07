Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to Post $1.24 EPS

Analysts expect that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) will report $1.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amdocs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.23. Amdocs posted earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full-year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amdocs in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amdocs in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $81.88 on Friday. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.21%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

