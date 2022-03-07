Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Aramark’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.24. Aramark posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 191.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 2.19%. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARMK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aramark by 75.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 118.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aramark during the third quarter worth $54,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aramark during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Aramark by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE ARMK traded down $3.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.77. 2,876,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,329. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.09 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 314.31%.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

