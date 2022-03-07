Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $479.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) to post sales of $479.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $477.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $481.05 million. Healthpeak Properties reported sales of $455.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $483.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.88 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 26.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEAK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter valued at $7,803,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 15.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 97.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 294,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after buying an additional 145,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 223.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 34,773 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEAK opened at $32.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day moving average is $34.46. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $37.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.03%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

